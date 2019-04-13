Crispy Garlic-Glazed Chicken Wings

At Anan Saigon, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, chef Peter Cuong Franklin serves next-level chicken wings that are at once sticky-sweet and explosively umami. Baked then stir-fried in a mixture of fish sauce, lime juice, and soy sauce, the wings get finished with crunchy fried garlic and fresh scallions.
How to Make It
Stir together 3 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons lime juice until sugar dissolves. Pour mixture into a ziplock plastic bag; add chicken. Seal bag; gently massage bag to coat wings with marinade. Refrigerate 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray. Remove wings from marinade; discard marinade. Pat wings dry; arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes, flipping once.
Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tablespoons water, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons fish sauce, and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Set aside.
Heat oil in a wok over high. Add wings and soy sauce; cook, stirring often, until darkened in spots, 1 to 2 minutes. Add fish sauce mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until sauce reduces and wings are glazed, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add scallions, fried garlic, and dried shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp soften slightly, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro and basil. Transfer to a platter.