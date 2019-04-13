Crispy Garlic-Glazed Chicken Wings
Justin Walker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Peter Cuong Franklin
May 2019

At Anan Saigon, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, chef Peter Cuong Franklin serves next-level chicken wings that are at once sticky-sweet and explosively umami. Baked then stir-fried in a mixture of fish sauce, lime juice, and soy sauce, the wings get finished with crunchy fried garlic and fresh scallions.

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • 5 tablespoosn fish sauce (such as Red Boat), divided
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), divided
  • 9 chicken wings, split
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions 
  • 1/4 cup packaged crispy fried garlic (such as Nang Fah)
  • 1/4 cup dried small shrimp (such as Lam Sheng Kee)
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh Thai basil leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together 3 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons lime juice until sugar dissolves. Pour mixture into a ziplock plastic bag; add chicken. Seal bag; gently massage bag to coat wings with marinade. Refrigerate 24 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray. Remove wings from marinade; discard marinade. Pat wings dry; arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes, flipping once.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tablespoons water, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons fish sauce, and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Set aside.

Step 4    

Heat oil in a wok over high. Add wings and soy sauce; cook, stirring often, until darkened in spots, 1 to 2 minutes. Add fish sauce mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until sauce reduces and wings are glazed, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add scallions, fried garlic, and dried shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp soften slightly, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro and basil. Transfer to a platter.

