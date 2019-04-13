Crispy Garlic-Glazed Chicken Wings

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together 3 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons lime juice until sugar dissolves. Pour mixture into a ziplock plastic bag; add chicken. Seal bag; gently massage bag to coat wings with marinade. Refrigerate 24 hours.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray. Remove wings from marinade; discard marinade. Pat wings dry; arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes, flipping once.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tablespoons water, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons fish sauce, and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Set aside.