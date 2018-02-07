Crispy Fried Sweet Plantains
Romulo Yanes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Romulo Yanes
March 2018

Cuban maduros, or fried sweet plantains, are an essential side at photographer Romulo Yanes’ table. The best are made with very ripe plantains, which have peels that are mostly black. Slideshow: More Plantain Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups canola oil or other neutral oil
  • 4 plantains, peeled and cut diagonally into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2 1/2 pounds)

How to Make It

Step

Heat oil in a heavy, high-sided skillet or shallow Dutch oven over medium-high to 350°F. Add half of the plantain slices and cook until bottoms are mahogany-colored with speckles of yellow poking through, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until deeply caramelized, about 3 minutes. Remove with a mesh skimmer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet, and sprinkle with half of the salt. Repeat with remaining plantains and salt.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up