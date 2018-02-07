Crispy Fried Sweet Plantains

Cuban maduros, or fried sweet plantains, are an essential side at photographer Romulo Yanes’ table. The best are made with very ripe plantains, which have peels that are mostly black. Slideshow: More Plantain Recipes
Heat oil in a heavy, high-sided skillet or shallow Dutch oven over medium-high to 350°F. Add half of the plantain slices and cook until bottoms are mahogany-colored with speckles of yellow poking through, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until deeply caramelized, about 3 minutes. Remove with a mesh skimmer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet, and sprinkle with half of the salt. Repeat with remaining plantains and salt.
Author Name: Lauren Goldberg
Review Body: The magazine recipe mentions 3/4tsp of fine sea salt? Was that in error?
Date Published: 2018-02-19