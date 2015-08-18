Crispy Fried Fish Burrito
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

These light and crispy burritos will quickly become a family favorite. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup jasmine rice
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2/3 cup club soda 
  • Two 5-ounce tilapia fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Four 10-inch flour tortillas
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • Thinly sliced green onions, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the jasmine rice according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Step 2    

Attach an oil/candy thermometer to the side of a medium pot, add 3 inches of vegetable oil and warm over medium high heat until the oil reaches 300°. Reduce the heat to medium, and let the oil continue heating till it reaches 350°.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, baking soda, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and club soda.

Step 4    

Dip the tilapia in the batter and coat well. Carefully add 3 or 4 pieces of tilapia at a time to the 350° oil and cook it, gently stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until the batter is light brown and crispy, the fish flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°. Remove the tilapia from the oil with a slotted spoon and place it on the paper towel-lined baking sheet, and repeat with the remaining fish and batter.

Step 5    

Divide the rice among the tortillas, top with the crispy fish, sour cream and green onions. Roll into burritos.

