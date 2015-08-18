Crispy Fried Fish Burrito

These light and crispy burritos will quickly become a family favorite. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the jasmine rice according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.
Attach an oil/candy thermometer to the side of a medium pot, add 3 inches of vegetable oil and warm over medium high heat until the oil reaches 300°. Reduce the heat to medium, and let the oil continue heating till it reaches 350°.
Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, baking soda, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and club soda.
Dip the tilapia in the batter and coat well. Carefully add 3 or 4 pieces of tilapia at a time to the 350° oil and cook it, gently stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until the batter is light brown and crispy, the fish flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°. Remove the tilapia from the oil with a slotted spoon and place it on the paper towel-lined baking sheet, and repeat with the remaining fish and batter.
Divide the rice among the tortillas, top with the crispy fish, sour cream and green onions. Roll into burritos.
