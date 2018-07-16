Crispy Fish Tacos

When oil is close to 370°F, add garlic paste to a medium bowl, and whisk in beer, mustard, salt, and oregano. Add flour and baking powder, and whisk just until blended.

Step 3

Working with 1 fish strip at a time, dip in batter until completely coated; allow excess to drip off. Gently lower fish into hot oil. Repeat with 3 fish strips, adding just enough so skillet is not overcrowded. Fry until deep golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through. Using tongs, gently remove from oil, and drain on paper towels. Repeat procedure 2 times with remaining fish strips and batter until all fish is fried.