Crispy Fish Tacos

Rick Bayless updates this classic fish taco recipe by adding garlic and oregano to the beer batter for an extra punch of flavor. Serve on steamy corn tortillas with a dollop of crema and a splash of lime for a crispy, satisfying summer meal.
How to Make It
Heat 1 1/4 inches of oil in a heavy, high-sided skillet over medium-high to 370°F.
When oil is close to 370°F, add garlic paste to a medium bowl, and whisk in beer, mustard, salt, and oregano. Add flour and baking powder, and whisk just until blended.
Working with 1 fish strip at a time, dip in batter until completely coated; allow excess to drip off. Gently lower fish into hot oil. Repeat with 3 fish strips, adding just enough so skillet is not overcrowded. Fry until deep golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through. Using tongs, gently remove from oil, and drain on paper towels. Repeat procedure 2 times with remaining fish strips and batter until all fish is fried.
Serve fried fish in tortillas with sliced cabbage, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Macha, crema, and lime wedges.
