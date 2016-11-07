Crispy Coconut  Sticky Rice 

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the rice in a large bowl and add enough warm water to cover by 2 inches. Let soak at room temperature for 2 hours, swirling occasionally. Drain well.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the sugar, curry paste, lime zest, ginger, chile and salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, whisking to dissolve the curry paste and sugar. Strain through a fine sieve into a small bowl; discard the solids. Clean the saucepan.

Step 3 In the saucepan, combine the drained rice with 2 1/4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Transfer the rice to a large bowl and slowly drizzle the infused coconut milk on top. Fold the rice until the liquid is absorbed, then let stand for 15 minutes. Stir in the cilantro.