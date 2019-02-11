Crispy Chicken Thighs with Spice-Roasted Radishes 

A stellar spice blend is one of the easiest ways to amp up the flavors of a dish, taking a simple seared pork chop or baked chicken thigh to the next level. But what makes a spice mix great? We asked Meherwan Irani, chef and founder of the spice retailer Spicewalla, for advice. His first tip? For the best flavor, make your own blend from scratch. Toast whole spices first to bloom their fragrances, then grind them to medium-coarse consistency. And taste your spices as you go. “A common mistake is assuming a spice will taste the way it smells. But there’s often a big difference.” Try your hand at this simple Everyday Spice Blend, then put it to good use on chicken thighs for dinner tonight. If you don’t want to make your own, try the Cowboy Blend, available at spicewallabrand.com, and add your own fresh rosemary.