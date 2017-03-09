Crispy Chicken Thighs with Green Papaya Salad

If your unripe papaya is firm but no longer green, it will still work nicely in this fresh and crunchy Vietnamese-inspired salad. Try serving it with a rosé from Bandol. Slideshow: More Chicken Thighs Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the 1 1/2 tablespoons of cilantro, the chopped scallions, garlic, jalapeño, shallot, 1/2 cup of the fish sauce and 1/2 cup of the sugar until smooth. Season with the salt. Put the chicken in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours. Bring to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking.
Preheat the oven to 400° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the chicken, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is brown and crispy, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate if the chicken starts to brown too quickly. Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet skin side up and repeat with the remaining butter, oil and chicken. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and roast the chicken for about 25 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. Let rest for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the Thai chile and the remaining 1/2 cup of fish sauce and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Add the papaya, carrot and tomatoes and toss to coat.
Transfer the papaya salad to a large platter or plates and top with the roast chicken thighs. Garnish with chopped cilantro, sliced scallions and peanuts; serve immediately.
Author Name: Julia_R
Review Body: I loved this dish! The salad is so fresh and juicy, the chicken is very tasty and tender and it was so quick and easy to make!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: Michelle Swift
Review Body: The photo seems to show mango, not green papaya, I'm sure just as good.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-20
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: The salad looks like a great side.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Again, I dont like mixing my chicken with salad
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05