Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Swiss Chard

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large baking sheet with olive oil.

Step 2 In a food processor, pulse the crackers into coarse crumbs. Add the cornflakes and pulse until finely ground; transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Stir in the sesame seeds, garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. In another wide, shallow bowl, whisk the yogurt with the mustard and 1/2 teaspoon of salt until smooth.

Step 3 Dredge 1 chicken thigh in the yogurt mixture, allowing the excess to drip back into the bowl, then coat the chicken with the cracker mixture, pressing to help the crumbs adhere. Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the chicken is golden and cooked through.