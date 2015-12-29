Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Swiss Chard

“My family loves chicken tonkatsu at Japanese restaurants,” says Matt Jennings. “This version is baked, not fried, and no one can tell the difference.” He and his wife, Kate, co-chefs at the forthcoming Townsman in Boston, use a blend of finely ground cornflakes and Triscuits to make the crunchiest crust.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large baking sheet with olive oil.
In a food processor, pulse the crackers into coarse crumbs. Add the cornflakes and pulse until finely ground; transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Stir in the sesame seeds, garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. In another wide, shallow bowl, whisk the yogurt with the mustard and 1/2 teaspoon of salt until smooth.
Dredge 1 chicken thigh in the yogurt mixture, allowing the excess to drip back into the bowl, then coat the chicken with the cracker mixture, pressing to help the crumbs adhere. Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the chicken is golden and cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderately high heat until the garlic is softened, about 30 seconds. Add the chard and cook, stirring, until tender but still bright green, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the chard to plates along with the chicken and serve with lemon wedges, mustard and/or hot sauce.
