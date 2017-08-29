Crispy Chicken with  Champagne Vinegar Aioli 

Extra-juicy and crispy pan-fried chicken tenders are hard to resist, but Food & Wine’s Laura Rege ups the ante by serving them alongside a spectacularly bright and creamy vinegar aioli for dipping. Slideshow: More Fast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, egg yolk, garlic and cayenne. Slowly whisk in the 2/3 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt.
Spread the flour in a shallow bowl. In a second shallow bowl, whisk the whole egg with 1/3 cup of the aioli. In a third shallow bowl, spread the panko. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, then dredge in the panko, pressing to help it adhere.
Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/4 inch of olive oil until shimmering. In batches, fry the chicken over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the rack and season with salt. Serve with the aioli and fries.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Vicky Johannsson Geary
Review Body: I made this tonight for dinner. Very tasty. I served with steamed asparagus instead of sweet potato fries. The aioli went nicely with the chicken and asparagus. My only recommendation would be to make the aioli in a blender instead of hand whisking. Easier to get the oil incorporated.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-09-30