Crispy Chicken with  Champagne Vinegar Aioli 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
October 2017

Extra-juicy and crispy pan-fried chicken tenders are hard to resist, but Food & Wine’s Laura Rege ups the ante by serving them alongside a spectacularly bright and creamy vinegar aioli for dipping. Slideshow: More Fast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 1 large egg yolk, plus 1 large egg 
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely grated 
  • Pinch of cayenne 
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 2 cups panko 
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken tenders, patted dry 
  • Crispy sweet potato fries, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, egg yolk, garlic and cayenne. Slowly whisk  in the 2/3 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt. 

Step 2    

Spread the flour in a shallow bowl. In  a second shallow bowl, whisk the whole  egg with 1/3 cup of the aioli. In a third shallow bowl, spread the panko. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture, then dredge  in the panko, pressing to help it adhere. 

Step 3    

Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/4 inch of olive oil until shimmering. In batches, fry the chicken over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the rack and season with salt. Serve with the aioli and fries. 

