Crispy Chicken Burger with Coleslaw and Chipotle Mayo
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
October 2014

These deliciously messy burgers are crispy, juicy and creamy all at once. Slideshow: More Guilt-Free Burger Recipes

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • Four 6-ounce chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons butter, melted
  • 4 hamburger buns

Chipotle mayo

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon pureed chipotles in adobo sauce
  • 2 drops liquid smoke
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 

Coleslaw

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 
  • 3 cups chopped green cabbage
  • 3 cups chopped red cabbage

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the chicken

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set one oven rack on the highest shelf and the other in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the Parmigiano-Reggiano and the panko. In another medium bowl, mix the flour, sea salt and pepper. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the egg and water.

Step 3    

Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, coating it well, then in the egg and finally in the panko mixture.

Step 4    

Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle the melted butter evenly over each piece.

Step 5    

Bake for 15 minutes in the middle rack in the oven. Turn the oven to broil and move the chicken to the top oven rack. Broil for 5 minutes, or until the top is crispy and the chicken reaches 165° degrees on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 6    Prepare the chipotle mayo

In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, liquid smoke, sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 7    Prepare the coleslaw

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, sugar, apple cider vinegar, sea salt and pepper. Add the green and red cabbage and toss to coat.

Step 8    

To serve, spread the buns with the chipotle aioli, top each with coleslaw and a crispy chicken breast.

