Crispy Chicken Burger with Coleslaw and Chipotle Mayo

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the chicken Preheat the oven to 425°. Set one oven rack on the highest shelf and the other in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, mix the Parmigiano-Reggiano and the panko. In another medium bowl, mix the flour, sea salt and pepper. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the egg and water.

Step 3 Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, coating it well, then in the egg and finally in the panko mixture.

Step 4 Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle the melted butter evenly over each piece.

Step 5 Bake for 15 minutes in the middle rack in the oven. Turn the oven to broil and move the chicken to the top oven rack. Broil for 5 minutes, or until the top is crispy and the chicken reaches 165° degrees on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 6 Prepare the chipotle mayo In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, liquid smoke, sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 7 Prepare the coleslaw In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, sugar, apple cider vinegar, sea salt and pepper. Add the green and red cabbage and toss to coat.