Crispy Chicken Burger with Coleslaw and Chipotle Mayo

These deliciously messy burgers are crispy, juicy and creamy all at once. Slideshow: More Guilt-Free Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Set one oven rack on the highest shelf and the other in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, mix the Parmigiano-Reggiano and the panko. In another medium bowl, mix the flour, sea salt and pepper. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the egg and water.
Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, coating it well, then in the egg and finally in the panko mixture.
Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle the melted butter evenly over each piece.
Bake for 15 minutes in the middle rack in the oven. Turn the oven to broil and move the chicken to the top oven rack. Broil for 5 minutes, or until the top is crispy and the chicken reaches 165° degrees on an instant-read thermometer.
In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, liquid smoke, sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, sugar, apple cider vinegar, sea salt and pepper. Add the green and red cabbage and toss to coat.
To serve, spread the buns with the chipotle aioli, top each with coleslaw and a crispy chicken breast.
