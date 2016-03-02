Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses white bread as the wrapper for his quick and simple crispy cheese sticks. Slideshow: More Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix both cheeses with the egg, parsley, crushed red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, flatten each slice of bread; arrange with the long sides facing you. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the filling on the lower half of each slice. Brush the edges with water and roll up the bread around the filling; press the seams and open ends to seal the rolls.
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the rolls in batches, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with salt and serve with marinara.
