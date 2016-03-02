Crispy Cheese Sticks

In a medium bowl, mix both cheeses with the egg, parsley, crushed red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, flatten each slice of bread; arrange with the long sides facing you. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the filling on the lower half of each slice. Brush the edges with water and roll up the bread around the filling; press the seams and open ends to seal the rolls.