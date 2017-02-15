Crispy Buffalo Potatoes
For her fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W’s Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 3 baking potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- Blue cheese dressing, for serving
How to make this recipe
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes. Flip the potatoes and roast for 15 to 20 minutes longer, until golden and crisp.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the butter and hot sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add the potatoes and toss to coat. Serve with blue cheese dressing.
Contributed By Kay Chun Photo © Christina Holmes Published October 2014