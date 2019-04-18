Crispy Baked Zucchini Fries
Jen Causey
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Paige Grandjean

These addictive baked zucchini fries satisfy your craving for golden, crispy french fries and help you use up extra summer zucchini all at once. A quick dusting with flour followed by a dunk in beaten egg helps lock the panko-and-Parmesan coating in place during broiling, making these perfect for dipping. These cook in just under 10 minutes, giving you plenty of time to stir up our super-fast marinara, enriched with a generous splash of cream.

Ingredients

  • 2 small zucchini (about 12 ounces)
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (about 4 1/4 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated with a Microplane grater (about 1 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup crushed tomatoes (such as Cento)
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in middle position. Trim ends from zucchini; cut each zucchini in half crosswise. Cut each zucchini half lengthwise into 6 pieces to make 24 total zucchini sticks.

Step 2    

Stir together flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a shallow bowl; set aside. Stir together panko, Parmesan, crushed red pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a separate shallow bowl; set aside. Place eggs in a third shallow bowl. Working in batches, toss zucchini sticks in flour mixture to coat. Dip in egg, and dredge in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place coated zucchini sticks in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven on middle rack, turning zucchini occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, cook oil and garlic in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until garlic is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, 2 tablespoons basil, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cream.

Step 4    

Transfer zucchini sticks to a serving platter; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 2 tablespoons basil. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

