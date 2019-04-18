Crispy Baked Zucchini Fries

These addictive baked zucchini fries satisfy your craving for golden, crispy french fries and help you use up extra summer zucchini all at once. A quick dusting with flour followed by a dunk in beaten egg helps lock the panko-and-Parmesan coating in place during broiling, making these perfect for dipping. These cook in just under 10 minutes, giving you plenty of time to stir up our super-fast marinara, enriched with a generous splash of cream.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in middle position. Trim ends from zucchini; cut each zucchini in half crosswise. Cut each zucchini half lengthwise into 6 pieces to make 24 total zucchini sticks.
Stir together flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a shallow bowl; set aside. Stir together panko, Parmesan, crushed red pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a separate shallow bowl; set aside. Place eggs in a third shallow bowl. Working in batches, toss zucchini sticks in flour mixture to coat. Dip in egg, and dredge in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place coated zucchini sticks in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven on middle rack, turning zucchini occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook oil and garlic in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until garlic is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, 2 tablespoons basil, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cream.
Transfer zucchini sticks to a serving platter; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 2 tablespoons basil. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.