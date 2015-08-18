Crispy Baked-Chicken Burrito

The crispy, cheesy chicken makes for an extra-tasty burrito. Slideshow: More Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the rice according to package directions.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, stir together the panko, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Press the panko mixture evenly onto both sides of each breast.
In a medium nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Sear the chicken for 3 minutes on each side, or until both sides are brown and crispy. Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet and put it in the oven for 10 minutes, or until the middle is no longer pink and reaches an internal temperature of 165° on an instant-read thermometer. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, slice it into 1-inch strips.
In a medium nonstick frying pan over high heat, warm the tortillas for 30 seconds each.
Divide the rice among the tortillas. Top each with a sliced chicken breast, the tomatoes, sour cream and green onions. Roll each into a burrito.
