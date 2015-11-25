Crispy Baked Chicken Breasts with Panko and Parmesan
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

These crispy, cheesy chicken breasts make a simple and delicious meal alongside a big salad.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup panko
  • 2 ounces grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (1/2 cup)
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Four 6-ounce chicken breasts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, stir together the panko, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, 1 teaspoon of sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper.

Step 3    

Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water and pat dry. Press the panko mixture evenly onto both sides of each breast.

Step 4    

Heat the oil in a medium nonstick or cast-iron frying pan over medium high heat. Sear the chicken for 3 minutes on each side, until both sides are brown and crispy. Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet, place it in the oven for 10 minutes, or until the middle is no longer pink and an instant-read thermometer registers 165°.

