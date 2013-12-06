Crispy Asiago Frico

For variety, use shards of cheese crisps in place of the Parmesan in the Watercress with Pears and Macadamia Nuts. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
Sprinkle 6 tablespoon-size mounds of the cheese in a large nonstick skillet. Top each mound with a pinch of the seasonings. Cook the frico over moderately high heat until lacy and slightly set. Using a thin, flexible metal spatula, loosen and flip each frico and cook for 1 minute longer, or until crisp and golden. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Wipe out the skillet and repeat.
