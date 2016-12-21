Crisped Sous Vide Duck Breast with Port, Juniper Berries and Oranges

"Sous vide cookery is safe, convenient and easy. Cooking inside of a sealed container allows you to lock in flavors, juices and fats unlike any other technique. It’s a foolproof method of cooking your favorite foods with precise temperature control. It’s also extremely versatile—from beef and salmon to vegetables and sauces, you can cook practically anything perfectly every time. Really, the only thing you can’t cook with a sous vide machine is popcorn. And what used to cost restaurants thousands of dollars to achieve, you can now do for the cost of a good sauté pan." - Andrew Zimmern Slideshow: More Duck Recipes