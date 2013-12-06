Crisp Sushi-Rice Cakes
20 MIN
45 MIN
Serves : Makes 8 rice cakes
Santos Majano
February 2011

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sushi rice, rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 tablespoon mirin
  • 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice, water, mirin, vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes. Fluff the rice. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Season with salt.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. For each cake, pack the rice into a 1/4 cup measuring cup; unmold and flatten slightly. Cook the cakes over moderately high heat, pressing, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook for 4 minutes longer. Serve hot.

