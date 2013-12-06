Crisp Shallots and Shallot Oil

How to Make It
Step
Heat a wok over high heat for 40 seconds. Add the oil and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots soften, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and stir frequently until the shallots are golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Strain the oil. Drain the shallots on paper towels.
Make Ahead
The shallots and oil can be refrigerated separately for up to 2 months.
Notes
One Tablespoon Crisp Shallots Calories 18 kcal, Total Fat 1.2 gm, Saturated Fat .2 gm.
One Teaspoon Shallot Oil Calories 41 kcal, Total Fat 4.6 gm, Saturated Fat .8 gm.
