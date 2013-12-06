Crisp Shallots and Shallot Oil
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 2/3 cup crisp shallots and 7 ounces shallot oil
Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
February 1997

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup peanut oil
  • 1 pound large shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step

Heat a wok over high heat for 40 seconds. Add the oil and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots soften, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and stir frequently until the shallots are golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Strain the oil. Drain the shallots on paper towels.

Make Ahead

The shallots and oil can be refrigerated separately for up to 2 months.

Notes

One Tablespoon Crisp Shallots Calories 18 kcal, Total Fat 1.2 gm, Saturated Fat .2 gm.
One Teaspoon Shallot Oil Calories 41 kcal, Total Fat 4.6 gm, Saturated Fat .8 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up