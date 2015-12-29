Crisp Pan-Roasted Chicken with Anchovies, Capers and Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Using poultry shears, cut along each side of the chicken backbone and remove it. Turn the chicken breast side up and press on the breastbone to flatten the chicken. (Alternatively, ask your butcher to do this for you.) Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large ovenproof skillet over moderately high heat. Add the olive oil, then add the chicken, breast side down. Place another heavy pan or pot on top of the chicken and press down firmly. Reduce the heat to moderate and cook until the skin is browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Remove the top pan and turn the chicken over. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the chicken for 25 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in an inner thigh registers 160°. Transfer the chicken to a platter and let rest for 10 minutes.