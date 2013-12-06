Crisp French Fries

Step 1

In a large bowl, cover the potatoes with water. In a deep fryer fitted with a basket or a heavy medium saucepan, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 340°. Drain the potatoes and pat dry with paper towels. Add half the potatoes to the oil and cook until they begin to blister and turn golden, about 15 minutes. Spread the fries on paper towels to drain and cool. Repeat with the remaining fries.