Crisp Celery Fans
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Ruth Van Waerebeek-Gonzalez
October 1999

An assortment of salads is traditionally served with the grilled meats in Chile. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 large celery ribs, peeled and cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make 4 lengthwise slits from one end to halfway down each piece of celery to make a fan. Put the celery in a large bowl and cover with ice water. Refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours.

Step 2    

Drain the celery and pat dry. In a bowl, toss the celery with the lemon juice, oil and cilantro. Season with salt and serve.

