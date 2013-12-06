Crisp Celery Fans

© Fernando Bengoechea
An assortment of salads is traditionally served with the grilled meats in Chile. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Make 4 lengthwise slits from one end to halfway down each piece of celery to make a fan. Put the celery in a large bowl and cover with ice water. Refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours.
Step 2
Drain the celery and pat dry. In a bowl, toss the celery with the lemon juice, oil and cilantro. Season with salt and serve.
