Crimson and Clover

Portland, Oregon bar manager Tyler Stevens makes this autumn sour with local Dystopia vodka and Clear Creek pear brandy, which is distilled from pears grown in nearby Hood River.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, pear brandy, amaro, grapefruit juice, Honey Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the smacked sage leaf.
