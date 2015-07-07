Crimson and Clover
Portland, Oregon bar manager Tyler Stevens makes this autumn sour with local Dystopia vodka and Clear Creek pear brandy, which is distilled from pears grown in nearby Hood River. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 1 ounce pear brandy, preferably Clear Creekv
  • 3/4 ounce Amaro CioCiaro
  • 3/4 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 sage leaf, smacked, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, pear brandy, amaro, grapefruit juice, Honey Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the smacked sage leaf.

