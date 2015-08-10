Crêpes with Spiced Butter Fried Bananas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, stir to combine the 6 tablespoons of the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove in a small bowl and set aside.

Step 3 Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the oil. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan, and quickly swirl to coat and spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with the oil as needed.

Step 4 In a skillet over moderate heat, add the spiced butter and bananas to the pan and fry until golden brown and crispy on the edges, flipping to caramelize both sides, about 4 minutes.