Crêpes with Spiced Butter Fried Bananas
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Pan-fried bananas in sweet, spiced butter make for an extra decadent and wonderfully fragrant treat to spoon over crêpes. Slideshow: More Banana Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup skim milk or almond milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 extra large eggs
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground clove
  • Vegetable oil
  • 2 bananas, sliced on a bias into 1/2-inch pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Cover and place the crêpe batter in the refrigerator to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, stir to combine the 6 tablespoons of the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove in a small bowl and set aside.

Step 3    

Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the oil. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan, and quickly swirl to coat and spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is speckled and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with the oil as needed.

Step 4    

In a skillet over moderate heat, add the spiced butter and bananas to the pan and fry until golden brown and crispy on the edges, flipping to caramelize both sides, about 4 minutes.

Step 5    

Fold the crêpes into quarters and transfer to plates or a large serving platter. Top with the bananas, spoon over the spiced butter sauce, and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The crêpe batter can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

