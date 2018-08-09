Creole Seafood Seasoning
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
Emeril Lagasse
August 2018

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This creole seafood seasoning is in integral part of Emeril Lagasse’s classic Shrimp Creole recipe, but feel free to try it on any seafood you like. Punches of spice from paprika and cayenne are balanced with thyme and oregano for a delicious Creole flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup paprika, preferably hot
  • 1/4 cup freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup garlic powder 
  • 3 tablespoons onion powder or dried minced onion
  • 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano

How to Make It

Step

Pulse ingredients in a food processor until well combined, about 1 minute.

