In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This creole seafood seasoning is in integral part of Emeril Lagasse’s classic Shrimp Creole recipe, but feel free to try it on any seafood you like. Punches of spice from paprika and cayenne are balanced with thyme and oregano for a delicious Creole flavor.
How to Make It
Step
Pulse ingredients in a food processor until well combined, about 1 minute.
