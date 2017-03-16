Creole Queso
Slideshow: More Queso Fresco Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 3 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, coarsely grated (1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon Creole spice blend

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Turn the heat to high and whisk in the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil while whisking, then lower the heat and gently simmer, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, add the cheese and whisk the queso until it’s smooth. Whisk in the Creole seasoning and keep warm until ready to use.

