Creole Crawfish Nachos

Big Freedia is a legitimate force: She’s the face (and booty) of New Orleans–based bounce music, author of the memoir Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva, and star of the TV show Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce. In Beyonce’s epic song “Formation,” Big Freedia came in rapping the immortal words: “I came to slay.” The New Orleans icon is also a huge nacho lover. “It’s one of my favorite things to make for a snack,” she says, “and like everything in New Orleans, whether it’s food or music, we put our own spin on things!” Big Freedia drapes her signature nachos in spicy cheese sauce and buttery, Creole-seasoned crawfish. “Crawfish is something my mom made all the time when I was a kid, so I can make crawfish in many forms. It’s so New Orleans. I love making these and curling up on the couch and watching Love & Hip Hop with my man.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)