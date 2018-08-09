Crème Pâtissière 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/3 cups
Jacques Pépin

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: Crème pâtissière is rich pastry cream used as a base or filling for countless French desserts. This version goes along with Jacques Pépin’s Grand Marnier Soufflé, which was originally published in Food & Wine in 1978.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla in a medium bowl until mixture is pale yellow and “makes ribbons,” 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour; whisk until smooth.

Step 2    

Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium, about 3 minutes. Gradually add milk to egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Return mixture to saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, whisking constantly, about 3 minutes. Boil mixture, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; press plastic wrap directly onto surface. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Mixture can be chilled, covered, for up to 3 days.

