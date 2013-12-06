Creme de Framboise
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups
Jane Sigal
December 1997

A splash of this easy-to-make raspberry liqueur turns a glass of bubbly into a fabulous Kir Royale.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh or thawed frozen raspberries
  • 3 cups dry red wine
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 cup brandy

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mash the raspberries with a fork. Stir in the wine. Cover and set aside at room temperature for 2 days.

Step 2    

Pass the berries through a fine strainer into a medium saucepan, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible. Add the sugar and simmer over moderate heat until thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Pour the syrup into a heatproof bowl and cool to room temperature. Stir in the brandy. Pour the liqueur into clean jars or bottles and refrigerate for up to 2 months.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up