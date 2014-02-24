Creamy Winter Lima Bean and Bacon Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat large pot on medium heat. Add bacon and cook until the fat begins to render and bacon becomes crisp. Remove bacon and set aside.

Step 2 In the same pot, add the onion. Cook the onion until soft, then add the lima beans. Add the chicken stock, salt and bring the soup to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the soup for about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Remove the soup from heat and allow to cool completely. Once cooled, pour the soup into a blender and puree the soup until smooth. Add additional water if you want the soup to be thinner.