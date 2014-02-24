Creamy Winter Lima Bean and Bacon Soup

Warm your cold winter days with this creamy lima bean soup. The buttery flavor of lima beans and crisp bacon topping will warm your soul. Slideshow: Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Heat large pot on medium heat. Add bacon and cook until the fat begins to render and bacon becomes crisp. Remove bacon and set aside.
In the same pot, add the onion. Cook the onion until soft, then add the lima beans. Add the chicken stock, salt and bring the soup to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the soup for about 20 minutes.
Remove the soup from heat and allow to cool completely. Once cooled, pour the soup into a blender and puree the soup until smooth. Add additional water if you want the soup to be thinner.
Pour the soup back into the pot and heat the soup on medium heat. Add additional salt to taste. Serve warm and top with bacon.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5