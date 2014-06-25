Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup

Step 1

In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sugar, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir to incorporate, season with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and let cool for 10 minutes.