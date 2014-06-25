Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup

This vegan pumpkin soup is incredibly creamy, thanks to the addition of coconut milk. Slideshow: More Vegan Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sugar, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir to incorporate, season with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and let cool for 10 minutes.
Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an emulsion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach the desired consistency. Return the mixture to the saucepan. Serve warm and garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Make Ahead
