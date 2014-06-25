Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
October 2014

This vegan pumpkin soup is incredibly creamy, thanks to the addition of coconut milk. Slideshow: More Vegan Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree
  • 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • Kosher salt
  • Roasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sugar, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir to incorporate, season with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an emulsion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach the desired consistency. Return the mixture to the saucepan. Serve warm and garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Make Ahead

Like most soups, this one is even better made the day before. Reheat before serving.

