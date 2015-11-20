Creamy Turkey Soup
Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
October 2014

For a lighter version of this soup, use half & half instead of the cream. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 pounds turkey legs
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Parsley leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Season the turkey with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then brown, in batches if necessary, about 6 minutes per batch. Sprinkle the flour over the bottom of the pot and cook, stirring, until fragrant and nutty, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir the onions, celery, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper into the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a gentle boil. Cook until the turkey is very tender, about 1 1/4 hours. Transfer the turkey to a plate and cool to warm, then shred the turkey, discarding the bones and return the meat to the pot. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve garnished with the parsley.

