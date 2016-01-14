Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill
This soup, adapted from The Nordic Cookbook, has the rich flavor of creamed spinach but a much lighter texture. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound curly spinach, stemmed (20 cups) 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 small shallots, finely chopped
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoon chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, halved or quartered, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and squeeze out any excess water. Chop the spinach. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the stock and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and the  2 tablespoons of dill; cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach.

Step 3    

Working in 2 batches, puree the soup in a blender until smooth; season with salt, white pepper and nutmeg. Ladle into bowls, garnish with the eggs and chopped dill and serve.

