Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill

How to Make It

Step 1 In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and squeeze out any excess water. Chop the spinach.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the stock and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and the 2 tablespoons of dill; cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach.