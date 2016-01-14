Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill

This soup, adapted from The Nordic Cookbook, has the rich flavor of creamed spinach but a much lighter texture. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and squeeze out any excess water. Chop the spinach.
In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the stock and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and the 2 tablespoons of dill; cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach.
Working in 2 batches, puree the soup in a blender until smooth; season with salt, white pepper and nutmeg. Ladle into bowls, garnish with the eggs and chopped dill and serve.
Review Body: This creamy soup looks amazing!
