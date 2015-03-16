Creamy Spinach and Garlic Confit Gratin

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the garlic confit In a small saucepan, cover the garlic cloves with water and bring to

a boil. Drain and pat dry. Wipe out the saucepan. Add the garlic and canola oil and cook over very low heat until the garlic is softened and golden, about 30 minutes. Drain in a sieve, reserving the oil for another use. Transfer the garlic to a blender.

Step 2 Make the cream sauce In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the cream with the arrowroot. In a saucepan, bring the remaining cream to a simmer. Whisk in the arrowroot mixture and cook over moderate heat, whisking, until the cream is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the nutmeg and

season with salt. Add the cream sauce to the blender and puree with the garlic until smooth.