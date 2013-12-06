Creamy Spinach
Â© Fredrika StjÃ¤rne
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Daniel Boulud
April 2008

Ingredients

  • 6 tightly packed cups fresh spinach (6 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the spinach and blanch until bright green, 30 seconds. Transfer the spinach to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain, squeezing out the excess water.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Pour the cream into a food processor and add one-third of the spinach. Process to a smooth puree. Scrape the puree into the saucepan. Add the remaining spinach and bring to a simmer, stirring. Stir in the butter. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve With

Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts.

