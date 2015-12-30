Creamy Shrimp, Corn and Tomato Chowder

Step 1

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderately high heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and 4 cups of water and simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the creamed corn, corn kernels, cream, milk, liqueur, tomatoes, paprika, thyme and parsley and simmer for 10 minutes.