Creamy Shrimp, Corn and Tomato Chowder

The Chew co-host Carla Hall has a surprise ingredient in this recipe: a can of creamed corn. She uses it to add sweet corn flavor to her lightened take on chowder and to thicken the broth in place of too much cream or flour. Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound bacon, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound baby new potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • One 15-ounce can creamed corn
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon anise-flavored liqueur, such as Pernod (optional)
  • 2 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 2 parsley sprigs
  • 1 pound shelled and deveined medium shrimp
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderately high heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and 4 cups of water and simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the creamed corn, corn kernels, cream, milk, liqueur, tomatoes, paprika, thyme and parsley and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the shrimp and cook until just white throughout, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the lemon juice and season the chowder with salt and pepper; discard the thyme and parsley sprigs. Spoon the chowder into bowls, garnish with chives and serve with hot sauce.

