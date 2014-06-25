Creamy Pumpkin Soup
© Emily Farris
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2014

This creamy pumpkin soup is even better if it's made a day ahead of time. Just refrigerate overnight,  reheat on the stovetop and garnish immediately before serving. Slideshow: Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small white onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree
  • 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Crème fraîche, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Once the butter is just beginning to brown, add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sugar, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir to incorporate, season with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an immersion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach desired consistency. Return the mixture to the pot or large a sauce pan. Serve warm and drizzle with crème fraîche.

