Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Author Name: Shayne Mackey

Review Body: This is amazing!! So easy and so so good. I swapped the Heavy Cream for Culinary Coconut Cream and it made it even better... IF you like the taste of coconut cream in soups. I was a little heavy on the cayenne which was still good but wow... this will be a staple in our house all winter. I am totally in love with this soup! Try it, you won't be disappointed!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-01-09