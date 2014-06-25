This creamy pumpkin soup is even better if it's made a day ahead of time. Just refrigerate overnight, reheat on the stovetop and garnish immediately before serving. Slideshow: Vegetarian Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Once the butter is just beginning to brown, add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sugar, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir to incorporate, season with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and let cool for 10 minutes.
Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an immersion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach desired consistency. Return the mixture to the pot or large a sauce pan. Serve warm and drizzle with crème fraîche.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Shayne Mackey
Review Body: This is amazing!! So easy and so so good. I swapped the Heavy Cream for Culinary Coconut Cream and it made it even better... IF you like the taste of coconut cream in soups. I was a little heavy on the cayenne which was still good but wow... this will be a staple in our house all winter. I am totally in love with this soup! Try it, you won't be disappointed!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-09
Author Name: SusieD01
Review Body: Just made this soup with vegetable stock and a 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and no sugar. WOW!!! It's fantastic. Thank you!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-10-15