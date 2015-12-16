Creamy Potato Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
February 2014

For a lighter version of this soup, use milk in place of the half & half. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 2 1/2 cups half & half, plus more for garnish
  • Parsley for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until pale golden, about 6 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the stock and potatoes then bring to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir in the half & half, then in a blender, puree the soup in batches, until smooth. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve garnished with parsley and additional half & half.

