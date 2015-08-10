Creamy Piquillo Pepper Hummus with Caramelized Cauliflower
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
October 2012

Jarred piquillo peppers not only give this quick and easy hummus a fun pop of color, but also a mild charred and smoky flavor that makes for a nice dip for sautéed cauliflower. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces piquillo peppers (about 7-8 peppers)
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 anchovy fillet
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 head of cauliflower, cored and cut into 1-and-2-inch florets
  • Kosher salt
  • Flat leaf parsley, for garnish 
  • 1/2 lemon, cut into wedges for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the piquillo peppers, chickpeas, garlic, anchovy, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Taste to adjust for seasonings and set aside.

Step 2    

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the remaining olive oil to the pan, once the oil is shimmering, add the cauliflower and season with salt. Cook until the florets are golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Spoon the hummus onto a serving dish and top with the caramelized cauliflower. Garnish with chopped parsley, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve with lemon wedges and pita bread.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Bring to room temperature to serve.

