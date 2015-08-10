Creamy Piquillo Pepper Hummus with Caramelized Cauliflower

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the piquillo peppers, chickpeas, garlic, anchovy, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Taste to adjust for seasonings and set aside.

Step 2

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the remaining olive oil to the pan, once the oil is shimmering, add the cauliflower and season with salt. Cook until the florets are golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Spoon the hummus onto a serving dish and top with the caramelized cauliflower. Garnish with chopped parsley, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve with lemon wedges and pita bread.