Creamy Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables

This dish is a post-workout go-to for Cathal Armstrong, chef at Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia: He preps the ingredients in advance so that when he gets home from the gym, he can quickly make the sauce while the pasta is boiling. Armstrong likes the pasta with asparagus, spinach and bell pepper but says any vegetables will do. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the milk with the egg yolks and 1/4 cup of cheese.
Fill another medium bowl with ice water. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the asparagus until bright green and crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool. Drain well. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook just until al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bell pepper, onion, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the chicken, season with salt and black pepper and cook, stirring, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the asparagus, pasta and milk mixture and bring to a simmer over moderately high heat. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the spinach and basil, season with salt and black pepper and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Divide the pasta among 4 bowls and top with lemon zest and freshly ground pepper. Pass extra cheese at the table.
