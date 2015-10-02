Creamy Parsnip Soup with Smoked Paprika Oil and Toasted Almonds
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4 to 6
Emma Galloway
January 2014

This easy-to-make soup is full of comforting flavors and has a lovely contrast in textures, from the silky smoothness of the soup to the crunch of toasted almonds. It's good enough to serve on its own; however, the smokiness of the paprika oil really adds something special. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes

Ingredients

Soup

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf, fresh or dried
  • 6 to 7 medium parsnips, peeled and roughly diced
  • 1 large, floury potato, peeled and roughly diced
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons white (shiro) miso paste (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Fine sea salt, to taste
  • Toasted almonds, roughly chopped, to serve
  • Italian parsley, to serve

Smoked Paprika Oil

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • Fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Soup

Remove soup from the heat, discard bay leaf, add miso paste and lemon juice and blend with a stick blender until smooth. Serve in bowls, drizzled with a little smoked paprika oil, a handful of toasted almonds and some Italian parsley.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the smoked paprika oil

Gently heat the olive oil over medium heat in a small skillet until warm (but not hot), remove from heat and stir in smoked paprika and a good pinch of sea salt. Set aside.

Step 3    

Remove soup from the heat, discard bay leaf, add miso paste and lemon juice and blend with a stick blender until smooth. Serve in bowls, drizzled with a little smoked paprika oil, a handful of toasted almonds and some Italian parsley. Any leftover soup can be refrigerated for 3 to 4 days or frozen for longer. Excess smoked paprika oil will store for 1 to 2 months in a lidded jar at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 3 to 4 days or frozen for longer. Excess smoked paprika oil will store for 1 to 2 months in a lidded jar at room temperature.

