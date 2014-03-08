Creamy One-Pot Spaghetti with Leeks
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ashley Rodriguez
April 2014

Instead of boiling pasta in water, blogger Ashley Rodriguez cooks it in a super-flavorful combination of stock, cream, leeks, scallion, garlic and chives. Slideshow: One-Pot Meals

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium shallot, chopped
  • 1 anchovy fillet, drained
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti, noodles broken in half
  • 3 3/4 cups chicken stock
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, scallions, leeks and shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened, 6 minutes. Add the anchovy, crushed red pepper, spaghetti, stock, cream and the 1/2 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring, until the pasta is tender and a sauce forms, 11 minutes. Stir in the chives and 1/4 cup of cheese; season with salt. Serve the pasta with extra cheese on the side.

Suggested Pairing

Floral, juicy Italian white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up