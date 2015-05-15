Creamy Mocha Ice Pops
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Gabriele Corcos
June 2015

Actress Debi Mazar and her chef husband, Gabriele Corcos, give these mocha ice pops a silky, ice cream–like texture by folding whipped cream into the coffee-infused chocolate before molding and freezing. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup ground medium-roast coffee (3 ounces)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Chopped toasted hazelnuts (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a sieve with cheesecloth. Put the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the sugar with the coffee and  1 3/4 cups of water and bring to  a boil. Simmer over low heat for  4 minutes, stirring. Strain the coffee over the chocolate; whisk until melted. Let cool, then refrigerate for at least  2 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, using  a hand mixer, beat the cream with the remaining sugar at medium speed until soft peaks form. Whisk the chilled mocha mixture until smooth, then  fold in the whipped cream. Pour the mocha mixture into the ice pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours. If using hazelnuts, press the frozen  ice pops into the chopped nuts and return to the freezer  for at least 30 minutes before serving.

