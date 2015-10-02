Creamy Millet Porridge with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Pistachios
Millet, often used as a gluten-free substitute for oats, is linked to healthy digestion and has a high protein content. This porridge will be creamier than regular oatmeal and is comparable to the texture of polenta or grits. Slideshow: More Quick & Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup millet
  • 1 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
  • Salt
  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup chopped pistachios

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Coat the sweet potatoes with coconut oil and maple syrup and transfer to a baking sheet. Roast for 40 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until the sweet potatoes are soft. Remove from oven and set aside.

Step 2    

Place millet in a saucepan on low heat and toast lightly until dry and slightly darkened. Increase heat to medium and add coconut milk and a dash of salt. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the millet is no longer crunchy. Add in the shredded coconut and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and top with pistachios, roasted sweet potatoes and a splash of maple syrup. Serve immediately.

