Creamy Lemon Pasta 

Chef Andrew Zimmern mimics the sweet, fragrant lemons of Italy’s Amalfi Coast with Meyer lemons in this beautifully bright and creamy pasta. The dish originated at L’Antica Trattoria in Sorrento, where lemon juice is tossed with just-cooked pasta until absorbed. Supremes of lemon add a juicy, tart pop that cuts through the cream in the sauce. Slideshow: More Fettuccine Recipes
How to Make It
Bring 4 quarts water to a rapid boil in a large pot, and season with 2 tablespoons kosher salt.
Meanwhile, heat oil and lemon zest in a large skillet over medium. Add remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt, honey, and shallots, and cook until shallots are softened and oil is hot, about 5 minutes. Whisk in cream. Let simmer 2 minutes.
Cook pasta in the boiling water until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid; drain. Add lemon juice to noodles; toss well to combine. The pasta will absorb the juice.
Stir cheese and 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid into skillet with cream sauce. Add pasta, and toss to coat well. Add remaining 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid if necessary. Divide among 4 bowls, and garnish with pepper and Meyer lemon supremes.
Review Body: Seems like a lot of olive oil??
Date Published: 2018-04-20