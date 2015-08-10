Creamy Hummus with Sautéed Mushrooms and Poblanos

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and very smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and set aside.

Step 2

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan, once the oil is shimmering, add the mushrooms and peppers and season with salt. Cook until the edges of the vegetables are lightly browned in spots and softened, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Spoon the hummus into a serving dish and top with the sautéed mushrooms and peppers. Garnish with parsley, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve alongside warm pita bread or toast.