Creamy Hummus with Sautéed Mushrooms and Poblanos
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
April 2014

The combination of warm Portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers are excellent on top of creamy hummus. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 large Portobello mushrooms, stems removed, dark underside scraped, caps sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 1 poblano chile, cut into 2-inch strips
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley as garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and very smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and set aside.

Step 2    

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan, once the oil is shimmering, add the mushrooms and peppers and season with salt. Cook until the edges of the vegetables are lightly browned in spots and softened, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Spoon the hummus into a serving dish and top with the sautéed mushrooms and peppers. Garnish with parsley, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve alongside warm pita bread or toast.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature to serve.

