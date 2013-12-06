Creamy Guacamole
There are no chunks in this superbly smooth guacamole, which uses a little mayonnaise to amp up the creaminess. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoons finely minced cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a potato masher until it is smooth. Stir in the lime juice, mayonnaise, cilantro, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Put guacamole in serving dish and drizzle with olive oil. Serve immediately.

Step 3    

If not serving immediately, press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours. Drizzle with olive oil just before serving.

