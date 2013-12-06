Creamy Guacamole

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
There are no chunks in this superbly smooth guacamole, which uses a little mayonnaise to amp up the creaminess. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes
Step 1
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a potato masher until it is smooth. Stir in the lime juice, mayonnaise, cilantro, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Put guacamole in serving dish and drizzle with olive oil. Serve immediately.
Step 3
If not serving immediately, press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours. Drizzle with olive oil just before serving.
