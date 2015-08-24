Creamy Fennel and Black Garlic Whole-Wheat Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
July 2014

Black garlic has a nutty and slightly fermented flavor that complements the rich creamy fennel. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 fennel bulb, quartered, cored and thinly sliced, fronds reserved
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 6 black garlic cloves, 3 sliced and 3 pounded to a paste with the side of a knife
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions. Reserve a 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften. Add the fennel and reduce the heat to medium low. Cook, covered, until the fennel is very soft, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3    

Add the garlic and black garlic to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Add the pasta and white wine and stir through. Add enough of the reserved pasta water to create a light sauce.

Step 4    

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the heavy cream and sour cream. Season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, garnish with the reserved fennel fronds, and serve with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

