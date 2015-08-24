Creamy Fennel and Black Garlic Whole-Wheat Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions. Reserve a 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften. Add the fennel and reduce the heat to medium low. Cook, covered, until the fennel is very soft, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3 Add the garlic and black garlic to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Add the pasta and white wine and stir through. Add enough of the reserved pasta water to create a light sauce.