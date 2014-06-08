Creamy Citrus Puddings with Fresh Berries

© Chris Court
Paul Berglund’s delightful rendition of this sweet-tangy, egg-free pudding blends fresh orange juice and orange blossom water with the classic lemon juice and cream. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, sugar and salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, orange juice and orange flower water.
Step 2
Pour the mixture into small glasses, jars or ramekins, cover and refrigerate until thickened, at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve with berries and Swedish Butter Cookies.
Make Ahead
The puddings can be refrigerated for 3 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5