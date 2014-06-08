Creamy Citrus Puddings with Fresh Berries
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Paul Berglund
July 2014

Paul Berglund’s delightful rendition of this sweet-tangy, egg-free pudding blends fresh orange juice and orange blossom water with the classic lemon juice and cream. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 teaspoons orange flower water
  • Fresh blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, for serving
  • Swedish Butter Cookies, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, sugar and salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, orange juice and orange flower water.

Step 2    

Pour the mixture into small glasses, jars or ramekins, cover and refrigerate until thickened, at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve with berries and Swedish Butter Cookies.

Make Ahead

The puddings can be refrigerated for 3 days.

