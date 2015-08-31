Creamy Chipotle Chicken Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper. In a small frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken breast and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, pureed chipotles, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, liquid smoke and sambal oelek and whisk to combine.